CIT Group Inc has provided $282 million of financing for the construction of Via Del Lago, a 135-unit apartment property in Moreno Valley, Calif Spruce Grove Inc of Santa Ana, Calif, will break ground this month on the project, at the southwest...
A venture of MainStreet Property Group and Grousemont Associates has secured $82 million of financing for Siteline, a 214-unit apartment property that’s being developed in downtown Seattle Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Asset Management has raised $9 billion of equity commitments for its latest flagship real estate fund, putting it well on its way to exceeding the $15 billion raised for its predecessor The...
Dallas Morning News Bank of America has provided $654 million of financing for the purchase of International Plaza I, a 372,000-square-foot office building in suburban Dallas An affiliate of The Related Cos of New York purchased the 13-story...
Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust has provided $2918 million of financing against the 203,642-square-foot Gainey Ranch Corporate Center II in Scottsdale, Ariz The long-term loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The office property, on a nearly...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starwood Property Trust has provided $106 million of financing to fund the $128 million, or $688/sf, purchase of 186,088 square feet of office space on the top five floors of Twelve Metrotech Center in...
The 11 million-square-foot shopping center has been appraised at a value of $88 million That compares with an appraised value of $313 million when a $1989 million mortgage was written against 478,333 sf of the property's non-anchor space 10 years...
Commercial Observer River Rock Capital has lined up $85 million of acquisition financing for its purchase of two apartment properties with a combined 606 units near the South Texas Medical Center in San Antonio Rialto Capital provided the five-year...
The Wyoming Valley Mall in the northeast Pennsylvania city of Wilkes-Barre has been sold for $216 million That compares with the property's $17 million appraised value set last October The transaction resulted in a $52 million loss to the CMBS...