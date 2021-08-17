Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News High Street Residential, a division of Trammell Crow Co, has plans to build Legacy Square, a 363-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The property is being planned for a development site at the corner of...
Dallas Morning News CBRE Global Investors has bought the three-building Southlake Business Park in the Dallas suburb of Southlake, Texas, for an undisclosed price The Los Angeles investor bought the property, which sits on Bank Street near State...
Dallas Morning News Bank of America has provided $654 million of financing for the purchase of International Plaza I, a 372,000-square-foot office building in suburban Dallas An affiliate of The Related Cos of New York purchased the 13-story...
Louisville Business First Highgates Development has filed plans to build the Old Preston Highway Apartments, a 178-unit property in Louisville, Ky The Toronto developer wants to build the $24 million project at 10410 and 10414 Old Preston Highway,...
The Opus Group has broken ground on Commerce Crossings, a 195,500-square-foot industrial building in Bondurant, Iowa, about 12 miles northeast of Des Moines, Iowa The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property on a 243-acre site at the...
San Antonio Business Journal RightQuest Residential has broken ground on a 264-unit apartment property in San Antonio’s Far West Side neighborhood The development is being built at 12136 US Highway 90, next to the Lucky Ranch master-planned...
Austin Business Journal Partners Capital has bought Oak Hill Plaza, a 115,512-square-foot retail property in Austin, Texas The company, an affiliate of Partners Real Estate Co of Houston, purchased the complex through its Partners Capital Fund IV...
South Florida Business Journal Onyx Housing Group has filed plans to build a 300-unit apartment property in Miami The Miami Lakes, Fla, developer has proposed building the property on 911 acres at 24000 SW 127th Ave Plans call for one six-story...
Puget Sound Business Journal A venture of High Street Residential and MetLife Investment Management has broken ground on Corner 63, a 139-unit apartment property in Seattle The seven-story property is being built at 6300 Ninth Ave, about five miles...