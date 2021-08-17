Log In or Subscribe to read more
Next Wave Investors LLC has paid $2385 million, or $202,118/unit, for Ashley Terrace, a 118-unit apartment property in Vancouver, Wash The San Clemente, Calif, investor purchased the property from an undisclosed seller that had owned it for 25 years...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Scott Development Group and The Beechwood Organization has filed plans with the Catawba County, NC, Board of Commissioners to build the Shives Home Place mixed-use project in Sherrills Ford, NC The project,...
Charlotte Business Journal Crosland Development has proposed building The Exchange at Indian Land mixed-use development in Indian Land, SC, about 23 miles south of Charlotte, NC The project is being planned for a 130-acre site at 8918 Charlotte...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of The Estate Cos has sold Soleste Blue Lagoon, a 330-unit apartment property in Miami for $938 million, or about $284,242/unit The Miami company sold the complex, which sits on 222 acres at 5479 NW...
Dallas Morning News CBRE Global Investors has bought the three-building Southlake Business Park in the Dallas suburb of Southlake, Texas, for an undisclosed price The Los Angeles investor bought the property, which sits on Bank Street near State...
Dallas Morning News Bank of America has provided $654 million of financing for the purchase of International Plaza I, a 372,000-square-foot office building in suburban Dallas An affiliate of The Related Cos of New York purchased the 13-story...
Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust has provided $2918 million of financing against the 203,642-square-foot Gainey Ranch Corporate Center II in Scottsdale, Ariz The long-term loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The office property, on a nearly...
Austin Business Journal Partners Capital has bought Oak Hill Plaza, a 115,512-square-foot retail property in Austin, Texas The company, an affiliate of Partners Real Estate Co of Houston, purchased the complex through its Partners Capital Fund IV...
Property West Residential has paid $110 million, or $387,323/unit, for Capella at Rancho del Oro, a 284-unit apartment property in Oceanside, Calif The San Diego company purchased the complex from FPA Multifamily of San Francisco in a deal brokered...