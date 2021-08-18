Log In or Subscribe to read more
Denver Business Journal Crescent Real Estate LLC has paid $8275 million, or $68958/sf, for 120,000 square feet of office and retail space at the 250 Columbine mixed-use development in Denver The Fort Worth, Texas, investor purchased the space from...
Chicago Business Journal CRG, Clayco Inc’s development and investment arm, has broken ground on the Cubes at Country Club Hills, a 103 million-square-foot industrial project in Country Club Hills, Ill This is the company’s first...
Next Wave Investors LLC has paid $2385 million, or $202,118/unit, for Ashley Terrace, a 118-unit apartment property in Vancouver, Wash The San Clemente, Calif, investor purchased the property from an undisclosed seller that had owned it for 25 years...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Preferred Apartment Communities Inc has paid $67 million, or $268,000/unit, for the 250-unit Ellison apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Kennesaw, Ga The Atlanta REIT bought the property, at 1650 North Roberts...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of The Estate Cos has sold Soleste Blue Lagoon, a 330-unit apartment property in Miami for $938 million, or about $284,242/unit The Miami company sold the complex, which sits on 222 acres at 5479 NW...
Dallas Morning News CBRE Global Investors has bought the three-building Southlake Business Park in the Dallas suburb of Southlake, Texas, for an undisclosed price The Los Angeles investor bought the property, which sits on Bank Street near State...
Dallas Morning News Bank of America has provided $654 million of financing for the purchase of International Plaza I, a 372,000-square-foot office building in suburban Dallas An affiliate of The Related Cos of New York purchased the 13-story...
Louisville Business First Highgates Development has filed plans to build the Old Preston Highway Apartments, a 178-unit property in Louisville, Ky The Toronto developer wants to build the $24 million project at 10410 and 10414 Old Preston Highway,...
The Opus Group has broken ground on Commerce Crossings, a 195,500-square-foot industrial building in Bondurant, Iowa, about 12 miles northeast of Des Moines, Iowa The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property on a 243-acre site at the...