Log In or Subscribe to read more
Oxford Properties has agreed to pay $22 billion for a portfolio of 149 industrial properties that are spread across 12 major industrial markets with a total of 145 million square feet The Toronto investment manager is buying the portfolio from KKR...
Charlotte Business Journal S3 Capital Partners has provided $80 million of construction financing for the development of a 334-unit luxury apartment project in Charlotte, NC East Boulevard Development Co was the borrower The project is being built...
Tampa Bay Business Journal TA Realty has bought Anchor Riverwalk, a 394-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla, for $157 million, or about $398,477/unit The Boston company bought the property from Connor Group of Dayton, Ohio, which had bought it two...
Cincinnati Business Courier MDH Partners LLC has paid $36 million, or $6207/sf, for Harrison Distribution Center, a 580,000-square-foot industrial property in Harrison, Ohio The Atlanta investor purchased the property from an affiliate of the...
Denver Business Journal Crescent Real Estate LLC has paid $8275 million, or $68958/sf, for 120,000 square feet of office and retail space at the 250 Columbine mixed-use development in Denver The Fort Worth, Texas, investor purchased the space from...
PCCP LLC has provided $80 million of financing for 123 South Broad St, a 705,500-square-foot office building in downtown Philadelphia The 30-story building is owned by a venture of SSH Real Estate, Quilvest Capital Partners and Young Capital SSH and...
Dallas Morning News Construction is scheduled to start later this year on a 368-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas Presidium Group has filed plans to build the project at Cotton Gin and Church roads, as part of the 150-acre...
Dallas Business Journal Ground has broken on the 38-acre Keller Center Stage mixed-use project in Keller, Texas, about 18 miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas The project is being built at the intersection of State Highway 377 and Mount Gilead Road...
Dallas Morning News Hillwood has filed plans to construct a 138,000-square-foot office building at its 27,000-acre AllianceTexas development in North Fort Worth, Texas The Dallas developer will start work on the four-story building early next year,...