Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal TA Realty has bought Anchor Riverwalk, a 394-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla, for $157 million, or about $398,477/unit The Boston company bought the property from Connor Group of Dayton, Ohio, which had bought it two...
The Real Deal Extell Development has paid $82 million for a pair of Manhattan development lots at the corner of Eighth Avenue and 46th Street and development rights from the Shubert Organization It paid $31 million for the two lots, at 738 and 740...
Cincinnati Business Courier MDH Partners LLC has paid $36 million, or $6207/sf, for Harrison Distribution Center, a 580,000-square-foot industrial property in Harrison, Ohio The Atlanta investor purchased the property from an affiliate of the...
Denver Business Journal Crescent Real Estate LLC has paid $8275 million, or $68958/sf, for 120,000 square feet of office and retail space at the 250 Columbine mixed-use development in Denver The Fort Worth, Texas, investor purchased the space from...
Next Wave Investors LLC has paid $2385 million, or $202,118/unit, for Ashley Terrace, a 118-unit apartment property in Vancouver, Wash The San Clemente, Calif, investor purchased the property from an undisclosed seller that had owned it for 25 years...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Preferred Apartment Communities Inc has paid $67 million, or $268,000/unit, for the 250-unit Ellison apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Kennesaw, Ga The Atlanta REIT bought the property, at 1650 North Roberts...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of The Estate Cos has sold Soleste Blue Lagoon, a 330-unit apartment property in Miami for $938 million, or about $284,242/unit The Miami company sold the complex, which sits on 222 acres at 5479 NW...
Dallas Morning News CBRE Global Investors has bought the three-building Southlake Business Park in the Dallas suburb of Southlake, Texas, for an undisclosed price The Los Angeles investor bought the property, which sits on Bank Street near State...
Dallas Morning News Bank of America has provided $654 million of financing for the purchase of International Plaza I, a 372,000-square-foot office building in suburban Dallas An affiliate of The Related Cos of New York purchased the 13-story...