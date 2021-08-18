Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Ground has broken on the 38-acre Keller Center Stage mixed-use project in Keller, Texas, about 18 miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas The project is being built at the intersection of State Highway 377 and Mount Gilead Road...
Dallas Morning News Hillwood has filed plans to construct a 138,000-square-foot office building at its 27,000-acre AllianceTexas development in North Fort Worth, Texas The Dallas developer will start work on the four-story building early next year,...
Dallas Morning News Work has begun on the 150-room Hotel Indigo in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas A venture of Type Six Design & Development and Shreem Capital is building the property at 455 East John Carpenter Freeway, in the city’s...
Chicago Business Journal CRG, Clayco Inc’s development and investment arm, has broken ground on the Cubes at Country Club Hills, a 103 million-square-foot industrial project in Country Club Hills, Ill This is the company’s first...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Scott Development Group and The Beechwood Organization has filed plans with the Catawba County, NC, Board of Commissioners to build the Shives Home Place mixed-use project in Sherrills Ford, NC The project,...
Charlotte Business Journal Crosland Development has proposed building The Exchange at Indian Land mixed-use development in Indian Land, SC, about 23 miles south of Charlotte, NC The project is being planned for a 130-acre site at 8918 Charlotte...
Dallas Morning News High Street Residential, a division of Trammell Crow Co, has plans to build Legacy Square, a 363-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The property is being planned for a development site at the corner of...
Dallas Morning News CBRE Global Investors has bought the three-building Southlake Business Park in the Dallas suburb of Southlake, Texas, for an undisclosed price The Los Angeles investor bought the property, which sits on Bank Street near State...
Dallas Morning News Bank of America has provided $654 million of financing for the purchase of International Plaza I, a 372,000-square-foot office building in suburban Dallas An affiliate of The Related Cos of New York purchased the 13-story...