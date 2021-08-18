Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal TA Realty has bought Anchor Riverwalk, a 394-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla, for $157 million, or about $398,477/unit The Boston company bought the property from Connor Group of Dayton, Ohio, which had bought it two...
The Real Deal Extell Development has paid $82 million for a pair of Manhattan development lots at the corner of Eighth Avenue and 46th Street and development rights from the Shubert Organization It paid $31 million for the two lots, at 738 and 740...
Dallas Morning News Construction is scheduled to start later this year on a 368-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas Presidium Group has filed plans to build the project at Cotton Gin and Church roads, as part of the 150-acre...
Dallas Business Journal Ground has broken on the 38-acre Keller Center Stage mixed-use project in Keller, Texas, about 18 miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas The project is being built at the intersection of State Highway 377 and Mount Gilead Road...
Dallas Morning News Hillwood has filed plans to construct a 138,000-square-foot office building at its 27,000-acre AllianceTexas development in North Fort Worth, Texas The Dallas developer will start work on the four-story building early next year,...
Dallas Morning News Work has begun on the 150-room Hotel Indigo in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas A venture of Type Six Design & Development and Shreem Capital is building the property at 455 East John Carpenter Freeway, in the city’s...
Chicago Business Journal CRG, Clayco Inc’s development and investment arm, has broken ground on the Cubes at Country Club Hills, a 103 million-square-foot industrial project in Country Club Hills, Ill This is the company’s first...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Scott Development Group and The Beechwood Organization has filed plans with the Catawba County, NC, Board of Commissioners to build the Shives Home Place mixed-use project in Sherrills Ford, NC The project,...
Charlotte Business Journal Crosland Development has proposed building The Exchange at Indian Land mixed-use development in Indian Land, SC, about 23 miles south of Charlotte, NC The project is being planned for a 130-acre site at 8918 Charlotte...