Oxford Properties has agreed to pay $22 billion for a portfolio of 149 industrial properties that are spread across 12 major industrial markets with a total of 145 million square feet The Toronto investment manager is buying the portfolio from KKR...
Charlotte Business Journal S3 Capital Partners has provided $80 million of construction financing for the development of a 334-unit luxury apartment project in Charlotte, NC East Boulevard Development Co was the borrower The project is being built...
The Real Deal Extell Development has paid $82 million for a pair of Manhattan development lots at the corner of Eighth Avenue and 46th Street and development rights from the Shubert Organization It paid $31 million for the two lots, at 738 and 740...
Cincinnati Business Courier MDH Partners LLC has paid $36 million, or $6207/sf, for Harrison Distribution Center, a 580,000-square-foot industrial property in Harrison, Ohio The Atlanta investor purchased the property from an affiliate of the...
Denver Business Journal Crescent Real Estate LLC has paid $8275 million, or $68958/sf, for 120,000 square feet of office and retail space at the 250 Columbine mixed-use development in Denver The Fort Worth, Texas, investor purchased the space from...
Next Wave Investors LLC has paid $2385 million, or $202,118/unit, for Ashley Terrace, a 118-unit apartment property in Vancouver, Wash The San Clemente, Calif, investor purchased the property from an undisclosed seller that had owned it for 25 years...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Scott Development Group and The Beechwood Organization has filed plans with the Catawba County, NC, Board of Commissioners to build the Shives Home Place mixed-use project in Sherrills Ford, NC The project,...
Charlotte Business Journal Crosland Development has proposed building The Exchange at Indian Land mixed-use development in Indian Land, SC, about 23 miles south of Charlotte, NC The project is being planned for a 130-acre site at 8918 Charlotte...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Preferred Apartment Communities Inc has paid $67 million, or $268,000/unit, for the 250-unit Ellison apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Kennesaw, Ga The Atlanta REIT bought the property, at 1650 North Roberts...