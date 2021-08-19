Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Sterling Bay Co has lined up $100 million of financing for the construction of a 200,000-square-foot office property at 345 North Morgan St in Chicago Bank OZK provided the senior loan for the development, while...
Charlotte Business Journal Beacon Partners has bought a three-building industrial property with a total of 148,686 square feet in Charlotte, NC, for $167 million, or about $11232/sf The Charlotte developer bought the property, which sits on about 25...
South Florida Business Journal Parkview Financial has provided $265 million of construction financing for the initial phase of the Riverwest retail and apartment project in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood The Los Angeles lender provided the...
South Florida Business Journal Prime Group Holdings has bought a 100,800-square-foot self-storage facility in Lake Park, Fla, about seven miles north of West Palm Beach, Fla, for $1068 million, or about $10595/sf The Saratoga Springs, NY, company...
Columbus Business First The Pizzuti Cos has broken ground on Hamilton Road One Distribution Center, a 324,000-square-foot industrial property in Groveport, Ohio The Columbus, Ohio, developer is building the property at 4450 Hamilton Road, about 12...
Dallas Morning News Avanta Residential has acquired a 27-acre site in McKinney, Texas, about 32 miles north of Dallas, where it plans to build a rental housing community The Denver developer bought the site in the 1,100-acre Painted Tree community...
Charlotte Business Journal S3 Capital Partners has provided $80 million of construction financing for the development of a 334-unit luxury apartment project in Charlotte, NC East Boulevard Development Co was the borrower The project is being built...
Tampa Bay Business Journal TA Realty has bought Anchor Riverwalk, a 394-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla, for $157 million, or about $398,477/unit The Boston company bought the property from Connor Group of Dayton, Ohio, which had bought it two...
The Real Deal Extell Development has paid $82 million for a pair of Manhattan development lots at the corner of Eighth Avenue and 46th Street and development rights from the Shubert Organization It paid $31 million for the two lots, at 738 and 740...