Charlotte Business Journal Beacon Partners has bought a three-building industrial property with a total of 148,686 square feet in Charlotte, NC, for $167 million, or about $11232/sf The Charlotte developer bought the property, which sits on about 25...
South Florida Business Journal Prime Group Holdings has bought a 100,800-square-foot self-storage facility in Lake Park, Fla, about seven miles north of West Palm Beach, Fla, for $1068 million, or about $10595/sf The Saratoga Springs, NY, company...
Dallas Morning News Thor Equities has bought the Core5 Logistics Center at McKinney, with about 1 million square feet in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The New York investor bought the 65-acre property from its developer, Core5 Industrial...
Oxford Properties has agreed to pay $22 billion for a portfolio of 149 industrial properties that are spread across 12 major industrial markets with a total of 145 million square feet The Toronto investment manager is buying the portfolio from KKR...
Tampa Bay Business Journal TA Realty has bought Anchor Riverwalk, a 394-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla, for $157 million, or about $398,477/unit The Boston company bought the property from Connor Group of Dayton, Ohio, which had bought it two...
The Real Deal Extell Development has paid $82 million for a pair of Manhattan development lots at the corner of Eighth Avenue and 46th Street and development rights from the Shubert Organization It paid $31 million for the two lots, at 738 and 740...
Cincinnati Business Courier MDH Partners LLC has paid $36 million, or $6207/sf, for Harrison Distribution Center, a 580,000-square-foot industrial property in Harrison, Ohio The Atlanta investor purchased the property from an affiliate of the...
Denver Business Journal Crescent Real Estate LLC has paid $8275 million, or $68958/sf, for 120,000 square feet of office and retail space at the 250 Columbine mixed-use development in Denver The Fort Worth, Texas, investor purchased the space from...
Next Wave Investors LLC has paid $2385 million, or $202,118/unit, for Ashley Terrace, a 118-unit apartment property in Vancouver, Wash The San Clemente, Calif, investor purchased the property from an undisclosed seller that had owned it for 25 years...