Log In or Subscribe to read more
Columbus Business First The Pizzuti Cos has broken ground on Hamilton Road One Distribution Center, a 324,000-square-foot industrial property in Groveport, Ohio The Columbus, Ohio, developer is building the property at 4450 Hamilton Road, about 12...
Dallas Morning News Thor Equities has bought the Core5 Logistics Center at McKinney, with about 1 million square feet in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The New York investor bought the 65-acre property from its developer, Core5 Industrial...
Charlotte Business Journal S3 Capital Partners has provided $80 million of construction financing for the development of a 334-unit luxury apartment project in Charlotte, NC East Boulevard Development Co was the borrower The project is being built...
The Real Deal Extell Development has paid $82 million for a pair of Manhattan development lots at the corner of Eighth Avenue and 46th Street and development rights from the Shubert Organization It paid $31 million for the two lots, at 738 and 740...
Dallas Morning News Construction is scheduled to start later this year on a 368-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas Presidium Group has filed plans to build the project at Cotton Gin and Church roads, as part of the 150-acre...
Dallas Business Journal Ground has broken on the 38-acre Keller Center Stage mixed-use project in Keller, Texas, about 18 miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas The project is being built at the intersection of State Highway 377 and Mount Gilead Road...
Dallas Morning News Hillwood has filed plans to construct a 138,000-square-foot office building at its 27,000-acre AllianceTexas development in North Fort Worth, Texas The Dallas developer will start work on the four-story building early next year,...
Dallas Morning News Work has begun on the 150-room Hotel Indigo in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas A venture of Type Six Design & Development and Shreem Capital is building the property at 455 East John Carpenter Freeway, in the city’s...
Chicago Business Journal CRG, Clayco Inc’s development and investment arm, has broken ground on the Cubes at Country Club Hills, a 103 million-square-foot industrial project in Country Club Hills, Ill This is the company’s first...