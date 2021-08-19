Log In or Subscribe to read more
Forum Capital Advisors, which two years ago launched a fund that pursued investments in commercial real estate debt instruments, is taking that vehicle a step further It's converting it into an open-ended vehicle, Forum CRE Income Fund, that invests...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Asset Management has raised $9 billion of equity commitments for its latest flagship real estate fund, putting it well on its way to exceeding the $15 billion raised for its predecessor The...
STR and Tourism Economics have upgraded their projections for the hotel industry and now expect occupancy for this year to reach 547 percent, with average daily rates of $11550, for revenue per available room of $6316 Last year, the two had...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The commercial real estate investment-sales market has just about fully recovered, as the number of property deals tracked by CBRE has nearly reached 2019’s record levels The brokerage tracks investor...
Hines has raised $750 million for its Hines US Property Partners fund, an open-end vehicle that will pursue core properties in the multifamily, industrial, office, mixed-use and certain niche sectors, including life sciences and self storage The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Cleveland industrial market saw 814,115 square feet of negative absorption during the second quarter, adding to the 90,482 sf of negative absorption in the first, according to Newmark, making it an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust reported an 8 percent spike in apartment rents for new and renewal leases in the second quarter, benefiting from its exposure to the country’s strong-performing Sunbelt region...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Carlyle Group so far has raised nearly $7 billion of equity commitments for its latest real estate investment fund and expects to reach its $8 billion hard cap by this fall The vehicle, Carlyle Realty...
National monthly rents for apartments continued to climb in June – setting a new record of $23/unit, or 158 percent, to $1,482/unit, according to Yardi Matrix That increase is nearly double the previous record monthly increase, of $12/unit,...