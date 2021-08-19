Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Beacon Partners has bought a three-building industrial property with a total of 148,686 square feet in Charlotte, NC, for $167 million, or about $11232/sf The Charlotte developer bought the property, which sits on about 25...
South Florida Business Journal Prime Group Holdings has bought a 100,800-square-foot self-storage facility in Lake Park, Fla, about seven miles north of West Palm Beach, Fla, for $1068 million, or about $10595/sf The Saratoga Springs, NY, company...
Vista Pacific Inc has paid $46 million, or $239,583/unit, for the 192-unit Shoreline apartment property in Lake Elsinore, Calif The San Diego investor purchased the complex from Forge Partners of Rancho Santa Fe, Calif, which was represented in the...
Dallas Morning News Thor Equities has bought the Core5 Logistics Center at McKinney, with about 1 million square feet in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The New York investor bought the 65-acre property from its developer, Core5 Industrial...
Oxford Properties has agreed to pay $22 billion for a portfolio of 149 industrial properties that are spread across 12 major industrial markets with a total of 145 million square feet The Toronto investment manager is buying the portfolio from KKR...
Tampa Bay Business Journal TA Realty has bought Anchor Riverwalk, a 394-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla, for $157 million, or about $398,477/unit The Boston company bought the property from Connor Group of Dayton, Ohio, which had bought it two...
The Real Deal Extell Development has paid $82 million for a pair of Manhattan development lots at the corner of Eighth Avenue and 46th Street and development rights from the Shubert Organization It paid $31 million for the two lots, at 738 and 740...
Cincinnati Business Courier MDH Partners LLC has paid $36 million, or $6207/sf, for Harrison Distribution Center, a 580,000-square-foot industrial property in Harrison, Ohio The Atlanta investor purchased the property from an affiliate of the...
Denver Business Journal Crescent Real Estate LLC has paid $8275 million, or $68958/sf, for 120,000 square feet of office and retail space at the 250 Columbine mixed-use development in Denver The Fort Worth, Texas, investor purchased the space from...