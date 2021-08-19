Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Beacon Partners has bought a three-building industrial property with a total of 148,686 square feet in Charlotte, NC, for $167 million, or about $11232/sf The Charlotte developer bought the property, which sits on about 25...
South Florida Business Journal Parkview Financial has provided $265 million of construction financing for the initial phase of the Riverwest retail and apartment project in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood The Los Angeles lender provided the...
South Florida Business Journal DanNico Properties LLC has proposed building the Palms on Parker Apartments in Miami The Deerfield Beach, Fla, developer is constructing the six-story building on one acre at 14259 Henderson Drive, a block east of...
Vista Pacific Inc has paid $46 million, or $239,583/unit, for the 192-unit Shoreline apartment property in Lake Elsinore, Calif The San Diego investor purchased the complex from Forge Partners of Rancho Santa Fe, Calif, which was represented in the...
Dallas Morning News Thor Equities has bought the Core5 Logistics Center at McKinney, with about 1 million square feet in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The New York investor bought the 65-acre property from its developer, Core5 Industrial...
Oxford Properties has agreed to pay $22 billion for a portfolio of 149 industrial properties that are spread across 12 major industrial markets with a total of 145 million square feet The Toronto investment manager is buying the portfolio from KKR...
Charlotte Business Journal S3 Capital Partners has provided $80 million of construction financing for the development of a 334-unit luxury apartment project in Charlotte, NC East Boulevard Development Co was the borrower The project is being built...
Tampa Bay Business Journal TA Realty has bought Anchor Riverwalk, a 394-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla, for $157 million, or about $398,477/unit The Boston company bought the property from Connor Group of Dayton, Ohio, which had bought it two...
The Real Deal Extell Development has paid $82 million for a pair of Manhattan development lots at the corner of Eighth Avenue and 46th Street and development rights from the Shubert Organization It paid $31 million for the two lots, at 738 and 740...