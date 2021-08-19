Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Parkview Financial has provided $265 million of construction financing for the initial phase of the Riverwest retail and apartment project in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood The Los Angeles lender provided the...
South Florida Business Journal DanNico Properties LLC has proposed building the Palms on Parker Apartments in Miami The Deerfield Beach, Fla, developer is constructing the six-story building on one acre at 14259 Henderson Drive, a block east of...
Columbus Business First The Pizzuti Cos has broken ground on Hamilton Road One Distribution Center, a 324,000-square-foot industrial property in Groveport, Ohio The Columbus, Ohio, developer is building the property at 4450 Hamilton Road, about 12...
Dallas Morning News Avanta Residential has acquired a 27-acre site in McKinney, Texas, about 32 miles north of Dallas, where it plans to build a rental housing community The Denver developer bought the site in the 1,100-acre Painted Tree community...
Charlotte Business Journal S3 Capital Partners has provided $80 million of construction financing for the development of a 334-unit luxury apartment project in Charlotte, NC East Boulevard Development Co was the borrower The project is being built...
The Real Deal Extell Development has paid $82 million for a pair of Manhattan development lots at the corner of Eighth Avenue and 46th Street and development rights from the Shubert Organization It paid $31 million for the two lots, at 738 and 740...
Cincinnati Business Courier MDH Partners LLC has paid $36 million, or $6207/sf, for Harrison Distribution Center, a 580,000-square-foot industrial property in Harrison, Ohio The Atlanta investor purchased the property from an affiliate of the...
PCCP LLC has provided $80 million of financing for 123 South Broad St, a 705,500-square-foot office building in downtown Philadelphia The 30-story building is owned by a venture of SSH Real Estate, Quilvest Capital Partners and Young Capital SSH and...
Dallas Morning News Construction is scheduled to start later this year on a 368-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas Presidium Group has filed plans to build the project at Cotton Gin and Church roads, as part of the 150-acre...