Charlotte Business Journal Greenberg Gibbons Properties is building the CLT Commerce Center, a 124,440-square-foot industrial property near the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport The Owings Mills, Md, developer is building the property on a...
Crain’s Chicago Business Sterling Bay Co has lined up $100 million of financing for the construction of a 200,000-square-foot office property at 345 North Morgan St in Chicago Bank OZK provided the senior loan for the development, while...
South Florida Business Journal Parkview Financial has provided $265 million of construction financing for the initial phase of the Riverwest retail and apartment project in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood The Los Angeles lender provided the...
South Florida Business Journal DanNico Properties LLC has proposed building the Palms on Parker Apartments in Miami The Deerfield Beach, Fla, developer is constructing the six-story building on one acre at 14259 Henderson Drive, a block east of...
Columbus Business First The Pizzuti Cos has broken ground on Hamilton Road One Distribution Center, a 324,000-square-foot industrial property in Groveport, Ohio The Columbus, Ohio, developer is building the property at 4450 Hamilton Road, about 12...
Dallas Morning News Avanta Residential has acquired a 27-acre site in McKinney, Texas, about 32 miles north of Dallas, where it plans to build a rental housing community The Denver developer bought the site in the 1,100-acre Painted Tree community...
Charlotte Business Journal S3 Capital Partners has provided $80 million of construction financing for the development of a 334-unit luxury apartment project in Charlotte, NC East Boulevard Development Co was the borrower The project is being built...
The Real Deal Extell Development has paid $82 million for a pair of Manhattan development lots at the corner of Eighth Avenue and 46th Street and development rights from the Shubert Organization It paid $31 million for the two lots, at 738 and 740...
Cincinnati Business Courier MDH Partners LLC has paid $36 million, or $6207/sf, for Harrison Distribution Center, a 580,000-square-foot industrial property in Harrison, Ohio The Atlanta investor purchased the property from an affiliate of the...