Ramsfield Hospitality Finance has teamed with CarVal Investors to provide $725 million of senior financing against the 335-room Margaritaville Lake Resort located in Lake Conroe, Texas, just outside of Houston The loan allowed the property’s...
Berkadia has provided $449 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for Affinity on Georgia, a 210-unit apartment property in Silver Spring, Md The loan allows the property’s owner,...
Crain’s Chicago Business Sterling Bay Co has lined up $100 million of financing for the construction of a 200,000-square-foot office property at 345 North Morgan St in Chicago Bank OZK provided the senior loan for the development, while...
South Florida Business Journal Parkview Financial has provided $265 million of construction financing for the initial phase of the Riverwest retail and apartment project in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood The Los Angeles lender provided the...
The Real Deal Extell Development has paid $82 million for a pair of Manhattan development lots at the corner of Eighth Avenue and 46th Street and development rights from the Shubert Organization It paid $31 million for the two lots, at 738 and 740...
PCCP LLC has provided $80 million of financing for 123 South Broad St, a 705,500-square-foot office building in downtown Philadelphia The 30-story building is owned by a venture of SSH Real Estate, Quilvest Capital Partners and Young Capital SSH and...
Forum Capital Advisors, which two years ago launched a fund that pursued investments in commercial real estate debt instruments, is taking that vehicle a step further It's converting it into an open-ended vehicle, Forum CRE Income Fund, that invests...
CIT Group Inc has provided $282 million of financing for the construction of Via Del Lago, a 135-unit apartment property in Moreno Valley, Calif Spruce Grove Inc of Santa Ana, Calif, will break ground this month on the project, at the southwest...
A venture of MainStreet Property Group and Grousemont Associates has secured $82 million of financing for Siteline, a 214-unit apartment property that’s being developed in downtown Seattle Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property...