Ramsfield Hospitality Finance has teamed with CarVal Investors to provide $725 million of senior financing against the 335-room Margaritaville Lake Resort located in Lake Conroe, Texas, just outside of Houston The loan allowed the property’s...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of CAF Partners X LLC had paid $69 million, or about $188,525/unit, for the 366-unit Lakeview Flats apartment property in Tamarac, Fla The Nashville, Tenn, company bought the complex, on 326-acres at 8800...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Goldman Sachs Group has bought the 977,608-square-foot industrial building at 6710 Oakley Industrial Blvd in Union City, Ga, about 17 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta, for $134 million, or about $13707/sf The financial...
KH Properties has secured $20 million of Fannie Mae financing for the 290-unit Metro Apartments at Granite City in Granite City, Ill Berkadia originated the 10-year loan on behalf of KH Properties, of St Louis It requires only interest payments for...
The Real Deal An affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management has agreed to buy the stake it didn’t already own in Waterside Plaza, a 1,471-unit apartment complex east of FDR Drive and just north of the Stuyvesant Town/Peter Cooper complex in...
AZ Big Media A venture of Cypress Office Properties and Harbert Management Corp has paid $37 million, or $20543/sf, for the Arc, a 180,110-square-foot office property in Mesa, Ariz Cypress, of San Diego, and Harbert, of Birmingham, Ala, purchased...
Dallas Morning News Productiv Inc has leased 213,392 square feet of industrial space at DFW Trade Center V near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Stream Realty Partners negotiated the lease Meanwhile, Tool Bane/Prima Wholesale has signed...
Dallas Morning News JPI is starting work later this year on Jefferson Fossil Creek, a 386-unit apartment property in Haltom City, Texas, about 55 miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas The Irving, Texas, developer is building the four-story complex on...
Berkadia has provided $449 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for Affinity on Georgia, a 210-unit apartment property in Silver Spring, Md The loan allows the property’s owner,...