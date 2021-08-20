Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Washington Prime Group has put up its hands with regard to the Dayton Mall in Dayton, Ohio, and plans to turn the property over to the CMBS trust that holds a $7674 million loan against it The loan,...
The former Hilton Times Square could be a lengthy headache for Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc, 2011-C1, which had held a $7563 million loan against it The 460-room property, which is no longer flagged a Hilton and has been closed since last year, sits...
Greystone has named Brett Gaffan senior managing director in its CMBS lending group Gaffan reports to Rob Russell, who heads CMBS production at the New York lender He joined from Societe Generale, where he was a director and handled the origination...
Forum Capital Advisors, which two years ago launched a fund that pursued investments in commercial real estate debt instruments, is taking that vehicle a step further It's converting it into an open-ended vehicle, Forum CRE Income Fund, that invests...
The 11 million-square-foot shopping center has been appraised at a value of $88 million That compares with an appraised value of $313 million when a $1989 million mortgage was written against 478,333 sf of the property's non-anchor space 10 years...
The Wyoming Valley Mall in the northeast Pennsylvania city of Wilkes-Barre has been sold for $216 million That compares with the property's $17 million appraised value set last October The transaction resulted in a $52 million loss to the CMBS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Oxford Valley Mall in suburban Philadelphia has been appraised at a value of just $399 million That’s only 15 percent of the 134 million-square-foot mall’s $25493 million appraised value set...
The venture that owns the Royalton Park Avenue Hotel in Manhattan's Midtown South area has been granted a two-year extension of its $124 million senior mortgage The loan is split into a $5767 million piece that's securitized through GS Mortgage...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ladder Capital Corp originated 22 loans totaling $839 million, including $35 million of fixed-rate conduit loans during the three months through the end of June, and has another $1 billion of loans under...