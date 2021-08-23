Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Registry Shidler Group has paid $113 million, or $392,361/unit, for 288 units at Ethos Community, an apartment property in Kent, Wash, about 20 miles south of downtown Seattle The Honolulu investor purchased the property from its developer, a...
Fortune Investments Group has paid $39 million, or $93,750/unit, for the 416-unit Cedar Run apartment property in Memphis, Tenn The Concord, NC, company bought the property from Emet Capital Management of New York in a deal brokered by Capstone...
St Louis Post-Dispatch A venture of Mia Rose Holdings and local restaurant owner Jim Cook will break ground in October on 44 West Luxury Living, a 205-unit apartment property in Valley Park, Mo The property is being built on 10-acres at the...
A venture of Intrust Property Group and Sunrise Multifamily has paid $3285 million, or $157,933/unit, for the 208-unit Veranda & Sunflower Apartments in Glendale, Ariz Intrust of Newport Beach, Calif, and Sunrise of Phoenix purchased the...
An affiliate of Pacific Urban Residential has paid $851 million for a pair of apartment properties in Kent, Wash, and Federal Way, Wash The Palo Alto, Calif, investor bought the two properties from Gelt Inc of Los Angeles, which was represented by...
Louisville Business First St James Crossing LLC has filed plans to build Brentlinger Townhomes, a 113-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky The project is being planned for a 10-acre site at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Brentlinger...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of CAF Partners X LLC had paid $69 million, or about $188,525/unit, for the 366-unit Lakeview Flats apartment property in Tamarac, Fla The Nashville, Tenn, company bought the complex, on 326-acres at 8800...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Goldman Sachs Group has bought the 977,608-square-foot industrial building at 6710 Oakley Industrial Blvd in Union City, Ga, about 17 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta, for $134 million, or about $13707/sf The financial...
The Real Deal An affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management has agreed to buy the stake it didn’t already own in Waterside Plaza, a 1,471-unit apartment complex east of FDR Drive and just north of the Stuyvesant Town/Peter Cooper complex in...