The Real Deal SL Green Realty Corp, which holds a $4 million mezzanine loan against 690 Madison Ave in Manhattan’s Lenox Hill area, has moved to foreclose against the 7,850-square-foot retail building The property, leased to high-end retailer...
Simon Property Group has added two malls to its list of "other properties," an indication that it's willing to give up on them The two malls bring to 18 the number of properties the Indianapolis REIT has earmarked as "other" A total of 13 of them...
The volume of CMBS loans declined again in July, to $4404 billion, marking the slowest rate of decline since January The problem in the latest month were loans against retail properties A total of $1869 billion are now in special servicing, up 12...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Valley View Mall in LaCrosse, Wis, which owner Pennsylvania REIT had placed on its list of non-core properties, has been appraised at a value of only $14 million That compares with the $2643 million of debt...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans declined in July for the 13th straight month, to $3303 billion, from $332 billion in June, according to Trepp LLC The improvement would have been greater if not for the delinquent...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Procaccianti Cos is in talks to possibly turn over, in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure, the Hilton Suites Chicago Magnificent Mile to the CMBS trust that holds a $6997 million matured loan...
The Columbus, Ohio, REIT late yesterday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Southern District of Texas The company said the filing will allow it to restructure its corporate-level debt, giving Washington Prime the opportunity to de-leverage its...
Commercial Observer Mayore Estates has filed a lawsuit in New York County Supreme Court, claiming department store chain Century 21 owes nearly $32 million in unpaid rent at 22 Cortlandt St in Manhattan Mayore, which owns the building, is seeking...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Opportunistic investor Michael Ashner is taking a swing at CIM Commercial Trust Corp, a small REIT with a portfolio of 12 properties, including nine office properties and one hotel His Winthrop Capital...