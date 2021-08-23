Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Cara Investment GmbH has filed a lawsuit claiming that Equinox owes $33 million in unpaid rent for the space it leases at the 70,000-square-foot office and retail building at 670 Broadway in Manhattan The German company...
Commercial Observer Wells Fargo Bank has provided $55 million of financing against the 103-unit Urban apartment property in Queens, NY Meridian Capital Group arranged the floating-rate loan A venture of Skyview Cos and institutional investors...
Commercial Observer Barclays has provided $38 million of financing against the Richard Pruss Wellness Center, an 84,000-square-foot office building in the Bronx, NY The 10-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Manatus Development Group of New...
The Real Deal An affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management has agreed to buy the stake it didn’t already own in Waterside Plaza, a 1,471-unit apartment complex east of FDR Drive and just north of the Stuyvesant Town/Peter Cooper complex in...
The Real Deal Extell Development has paid $82 million for a pair of Manhattan development lots at the corner of Eighth Avenue and 46th Street and development rights from the Shubert Organization It paid $31 million for the two lots, at 738 and 740...
Chicago’s famed Drake Hotel has been put up for sale, marking the first time in more than a century that a fee simple interest – meaning both the property and land beneath it – has become available The 535-room property is owned by...
The Real Deal SL Green Realty Corp, which holds a $4 million mezzanine loan against 690 Madison Ave in Manhattan’s Lenox Hill area, has moved to foreclose against the 7,850-square-foot retail building The property, leased to high-end retailer...
New York Post Chubb Group is in “advanced talks” to lease 250,000 square feet at 550 Madison Ave, a 750,000-sf office building in midtown Manhattan Asking rents at the building, which had undergone some $300 million of renovations,...
Commercial Observer Judge Debra A James of the New York State Supreme Court has ruled that the Gap Inc owes $24 million in missed rent, interest and attorney fees for the 60,000 square feet of space it leases at the 160,000-sf building at 1530...