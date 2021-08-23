Log In or Subscribe to read more
Minneapolis/ St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Interstate Development has paid $16 million, or $3970/sf, for the 403,000-square-foot industrial property at 345 Plato Blvd E in St Paul, Minn The Eden Prairie, Minn, company purchased the...
The Registry Shidler Group has paid $113 million, or $392,361/unit, for 288 units at Ethos Community, an apartment property in Kent, Wash, about 20 miles south of downtown Seattle The Honolulu investor purchased the property from its developer, a...
A venture of Intrust Property Group and Sunrise Multifamily has paid $3285 million, or $157,933/unit, for the 208-unit Veranda & Sunflower Apartments in Glendale, Ariz Intrust of Newport Beach, Calif, and Sunrise of Phoenix purchased the...
An affiliate of Pacific Urban Residential has paid $851 million for a pair of apartment properties in Kent, Wash, and Federal Way, Wash The Palo Alto, Calif, investor bought the two properties from Gelt Inc of Los Angeles, which was represented by...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of CAF Partners X LLC had paid $69 million, or about $188,525/unit, for the 366-unit Lakeview Flats apartment property in Tamarac, Fla The Nashville, Tenn, company bought the complex, on 326-acres at 8800...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Goldman Sachs Group has bought the 977,608-square-foot industrial building at 6710 Oakley Industrial Blvd in Union City, Ga, about 17 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta, for $134 million, or about $13707/sf The financial...
The Real Deal An affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management has agreed to buy the stake it didn’t already own in Waterside Plaza, a 1,471-unit apartment complex east of FDR Drive and just north of the Stuyvesant Town/Peter Cooper complex in...
AZ Big Media A venture of Cypress Office Properties and Harbert Management Corp has paid $37 million, or $20543/sf, for the Arc, a 180,110-square-foot office property in Mesa, Ariz Cypress, of San Diego, and Harbert, of Birmingham, Ala, purchased...
Dallas Morning News Productiv Inc has leased 213,392 square feet of industrial space at DFW Trade Center V near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Stream Realty Partners negotiated the lease Meanwhile, Tool Bane/Prima Wholesale has signed...