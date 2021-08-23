Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow Wegmans Food Markets Inc is planning a 1 million-square-foot distribution center in Ashland, Va, about 10 miles north of Richmond, Va The Gates, NY, grocery store chain is building the property on a 221-acre parcel it acquired this month for...
Commercial Observer EagleBank provided a $43 million senior loan, while the Black Economic Development Fund provided $8 million of mezzanine debt against the 68,203-square-foot office and retail project at 1909 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE in...
St Louis Post-Dispatch A venture of Mia Rose Holdings and local restaurant owner Jim Cook will break ground in October on 44 West Luxury Living, a 205-unit apartment property in Valley Park, Mo The property is being built on 10-acres at the...
The Real Deal A venture of Maddd Equities and Joy Construction is planning a 465-unit apartment property at 202 Tillary St in Brooklyn, NY The property, with an alternate address of 67 Prince St, will also have 4,000 square feet of retail space The...
Rose Associates’ plan to redevelop the former AT&T Building at 440 Hamilton Ave in downtown White Plains, NY, has taken a major step forwarding as Pacific Western Bank has provided $13451 million of construction financing and Square Mile...
A venture of the National Housing Partnership Foundation, Peebles Corp and West End Capital Group has secured $194 million of financing for the development of a 41-unit affordable-housing property at 17 Mississippi Ave in Washington, DC The District...
Louisville Business First St James Crossing LLC has filed plans to build Brentlinger Townhomes, a 113-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky The project is being planned for a 10-acre site at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Brentlinger...
Charlotte Business Journal Greenberg Gibbons Properties is building the CLT Commerce Center, a 124,440-square-foot industrial property near the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport The Owings Mills, Md, developer is building the property on a...
Crain’s Chicago Business Sterling Bay Co has lined up $100 million of financing for the construction of a 200,000-square-foot office property at 345 North Morgan St in Chicago Bank OZK provided the senior loan for the development, while...