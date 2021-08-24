Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business A venture of MADDD Equities and Joy Construction plans on constructing Sherman Creek North Cove, a 611-unit affordable housing property in Manhattan’s Inwood area The two-building complex, at 375 West 207th St, will...
Commercial Observer The Daten Group is offering for sale the 39-unit apartment property at 840 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer has hired JLL to market the building, which has an asking price of $345 million, or $884,615/unit Daten,...
The Real Deal A venture of Maddd Equities and Joy Construction is planning a 465-unit apartment property at 202 Tillary St in Brooklyn, NY The property, with an alternate address of 67 Prince St, will also have 4,000 square feet of retail space The...
New York Post Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo has signed a lease for 101,394 square feet at the 15 million-sf office building at 919 Third Ave in Manhattan The law firm, which is moving from 666 Third Ave, will occupy three floors, as...
Crain’s New York Business Cara Investment GmbH has filed a lawsuit claiming that Equinox owes $33 million in unpaid rent for the space it leases at the 70,000-square-foot office and retail building at 670 Broadway in Manhattan The German company...
Commercial Observer Wells Fargo Bank has provided $55 million of financing against the 103-unit Urban apartment property in Queens, NY Meridian Capital Group arranged the floating-rate loan A venture of Skyview Cos and institutional investors...
Commercial Observer Barclays has provided $38 million of financing against the Richard Pruss Wellness Center, an 84,000-square-foot office building in the Bronx, NY The 10-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Manatus Development Group of New...
Commercial Observer The Glickberg family is offering for sale the 25-acre development site at 2328 12th Ave in Manhattan The founders of the Fairway Market chain have hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the site, which offers 219,000 buildable...
The Real Deal An affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management has agreed to buy the stake it didn’t already own in Waterside Plaza, a 1,471-unit apartment complex east of FDR Drive and just north of the Stuyvesant Town/Peter Cooper complex in...