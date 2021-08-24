Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CIM Group has paid $1263 million, or $419,601/unit, for the 301-unit Vale apartment property in Washington, DC The Los Angeles investment manager bought the complex from a venture of Hines, Urban Atlantic...
Tourmaline Capital has paid $162 million, or $49455/sf, for Marina Center, a 32,757-square-foot retail center in Long Beach, Calif The San Diego investment firm purchased the property from an investor that had owned it for 23 years and was...
CIT Group Inc led a $26 million of financing to fund the acquisition of the Landmark Commerce Center industrial property in West Palm Beach, Fla, by Alliance HP The Bryn Mawr, Pa, investor purchased the three-building property, which has 193,500...
Minneapolis/ St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Interstate Development has paid $16 million, or $3970/sf, for the 403,000-square-foot industrial property at 345 Plato Blvd E in St Paul, Minn The Eden Prairie, Minn, company purchased the...
The Registry Shidler Group has paid $113 million, or $392,361/unit, for 288 units at Ethos Community, an apartment property in Kent, Wash, about 20 miles south of downtown Seattle The Honolulu investor purchased the property from its developer, a...
Fortune Investments Group has paid $39 million, or $93,750/unit, for the 416-unit Cedar Run apartment property in Memphis, Tenn The Concord, NC, company bought the property from Emet Capital Management of New York in a deal brokered by Capstone...
A venture of Intrust Property Group and Sunrise Multifamily has paid $3285 million, or $157,933/unit, for the 208-unit Veranda & Sunflower Apartments in Glendale, Ariz Intrust of Newport Beach, Calif, and Sunrise of Phoenix purchased the...
An affiliate of Pacific Urban Residential has paid $851 million for a pair of apartment properties in Kent, Wash, and Federal Way, Wash The Palo Alto, Calif, investor bought the two properties from Gelt Inc of Los Angeles, which was represented by...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of CAF Partners X LLC had paid $69 million, or about $188,525/unit, for the 366-unit Lakeview Flats apartment property in Tamarac, Fla The Nashville, Tenn, company bought the complex, on 326-acres at 8800...