Crain’s Chicago Business The BA Investment Advisors operation of Bradford Allen Realty Services has paid $23 million, or about $12231/sf, for Edens Corporate Center, a 188,040-square-foot office property in Northbrook, Ill The Chicago company...
Rexford Industrial Realty has paid $182 million, or $316/sf, for the Torrance Technology Campus, a 575,976-square-foot industrial/technology property in Torrance, Calif The Los Angeles REIT bought the five-building property, which sits on nearly 27...
NorthBridge Partners has paid $43 million, or $29861/sf, for the 144,000-square-foot distribution center at 25 Computer Drive in the Boston suburb of Haverhill, Mass The Wakefield, Mass, company bought the property, which is fully leased to...
Denver Business Journal Acram Group has paid $19 million, or $29231/sf, for the 65,000-square-foot office property at 1401 North Zuni St, about two miles from downtown Denver The New York investment firm, which until earlier this year was known as...
Equity Residential, which quit the Atlanta and Austin, Texas markets roughly a decade ago, has planted its flag in the two cities once again, buying a pair of properties in each market for a total of $346 million during the latest quarter In total,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CIM Group has paid $1263 million, or $419,601/unit, for the 301-unit Vale apartment property in Washington, DC The Los Angeles investment manager bought the complex from a venture of Hines, Urban Atlantic...
Buchanan Street Partners has paid $264 million, or $27789/sf, for the 95,000-square-foot self-storage facility at 3296 Heritage Road in Chula Vista, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from HomeFed Corp of...
Tourmaline Capital has paid $162 million, or $49455/sf, for Marina Center, a 32,757-square-foot retail center in Long Beach, Calif The San Diego investment firm purchased the property from an investor that had owned it for 23 years and was...
CIT Group Inc led a $26 million of financing to fund the acquisition of the Landmark Commerce Center industrial property in West Palm Beach, Fla, by Alliance HP The Bryn Mawr, Pa, investor purchased the three-building property, which has 193,500...