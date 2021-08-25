Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal Blackstone Group has paid $78 million, or $25896/sf, for the Northeast Tower Center, a 301,208-square-foot retail property in Philadelphia The New York investment manager bought the property from Paramount Realty...
Commercial Observer The Daten Group is offering for sale the 39-unit apartment property at 840 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer has hired JLL to market the building, which has an asking price of $345 million, or $884,615/unit Daten,...
Washington Business Journal Thor Equities is planning a 100-room hotel at 3000 M St in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, DC The Old Georgetown Board, a federal body that reviews development plans in the area, is set to hear Thor...
Bisnow Wegmans Food Markets Inc is planning a 1 million-square-foot distribution center in Ashland, Va, about 10 miles north of Richmond, Va The Gates, NY, grocery store chain is building the property on a 221-acre parcel it acquired this month for...
Commercial Observer EagleBank provided a $43 million senior loan, while the Black Economic Development Fund provided $8 million of mezzanine debt against the 68,203-square-foot office and retail project at 1909 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE in...
Commercial Observer The Glickberg family is offering for sale the 25-acre development site at 2328 12th Ave in Manhattan The founders of the Fairway Market chain have hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the site, which offers 219,000 buildable...
Chicago’s famed Drake Hotel has been put up for sale, marking the first time in more than a century that a fee simple interest – meaning both the property and land beneath it – has become available The 535-room property is owned by...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of MCB Real Estate and Artemis Real Estate Partners has sold an 890,000-square-foot distribution center in the Baltimore suburb of Aberdeen, Md, for $983 million, or $11045/sf The property, at 601 Chelsea Road,...
Philadelphia Inquirer Prologis Inc has paid $45 million for the parking lot at 4700 Island Ave in Philadelphia The San Francisco REIT bought the lot from InterPark of Chicago in a deal brokered by Newmark It plans to build an industrial building on...