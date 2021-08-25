Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal Blackstone Group has paid $78 million, or $25896/sf, for the Northeast Tower Center, a 301,208-square-foot retail property in Philadelphia The New York investment manager bought the property from Paramount Realty...
Watson Land Co has paid $1078 million, or $20120/sf, for the 535,790-square-foot Cubes at East Greenwich industrial property in East Greenwich, NJ, a Philadelphia suburb The Carson, Calif, company bought the two-building complex from a venture of...
Hamilton Zanze has acquired Enchanted Springs, a 200-unit apartment property in Colorado Springs, Colo The San Francisco real estate investor purchased the property, at 3281 Divine Heights, for $65 million, or $325,000/sf, according to a report in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of the Bascom Group, Leste Group and East Hill Capital has paid $793 million, or $195,802/unit, for the 405-unit Sunny Lake Apartments in Lauderhill, Fla, a Fort Lauderdale, Fla, suburb It bought...
Crain’s Chicago Business The BA Investment Advisors operation of Bradford Allen Realty Services has paid $23 million, or about $12231/sf, for Edens Corporate Center, a 188,040-square-foot office property in Northbrook, Ill The Chicago company...
Rexford Industrial Realty has paid $182 million, or $316/sf, for the Torrance Technology Campus, a 575,976-square-foot industrial/technology property in Torrance, Calif The Los Angeles REIT bought the five-building property, which sits on nearly 27...
NorthBridge Partners has paid $43 million, or $29861/sf, for the 144,000-square-foot distribution center at 25 Computer Drive in the Boston suburb of Haverhill, Mass The Wakefield, Mass, company bought the property, which is fully leased to...
Denver Business Journal Acram Group has paid $19 million, or $29231/sf, for the 65,000-square-foot office property at 1401 North Zuni St, about two miles from downtown Denver The New York investment firm, which until earlier this year was known as...
Equity Residential, which quit the Atlanta and Austin, Texas markets roughly a decade ago, has planted its flag in the two cities once again, buying a pair of properties in each market for a total of $346 million during the latest quarter In total,...