Commercial Observer Centennial Bank has provided $425 million of construction financing against the 121-unit apartment project at 200 Montague St in Brooklyn, NY Midtown Equities of New York is developing the 20-story property, which will also have...
Crain’s New York Business The Torkian Group is planning a 106-unit apartment property for 250 East 83rd St in Manhattan’s Upper East Side neighborhood The site is between Second and Third avenues, four blocks from the East River and five...
Louisville Business First IDI Logistics has filed plans to build Airport Logistics West, a 500,220-square-foot industrial building in Louisville, Ky The Atlanta developer plans to build the property on a 402-acre site at 3101 Pond Station Road,...
Puget Sound Business Journal Isola Homes has filed plans to build a 282-unit apartment property and 55 townhomes at 112th St E in Parkland, Wash, about 38 miles south of Seattle The apartments will range from studios to one- and two-bedroom units...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of MADDD Equities and Joy Construction plans on constructing Sherman Creek North Cove, a 611-unit affordable housing property in Manhattan’s Inwood area The two-building complex, at 375 West 207th St, will...
Commercial Observer The Daten Group is offering for sale the 39-unit apartment property at 840 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer has hired JLL to market the building, which has an asking price of $345 million, or $884,615/unit Daten,...
The Real Deal Stone Ridge Asset Management has leased 100,000 square feet at the 17 million-sf One Vanderbilt office property in Manhattan Stone Ridge, which is moving from 560 Madison Ave, will occupy four floors of the 67-story building under its...
Phoenix Business Journal Harsch Investment Properties has started construction of Queen Creek Commerce Center, a 560,000-square-foot industrial property in Chandler, Ariz The Portland, Ore, company is building the property at 555 East Queen Creek...
Washington Business Journal Thor Equities is planning a 100-room hotel at 3000 M St in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, DC The Old Georgetown Board, a federal body that reviews development plans in the area, is set to hear Thor...