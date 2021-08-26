Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Bank of Montreal has provided $215 million of financing against the 439,785-square-foot office building at 1450 Broadway in Manhattan The five-year loan, which requires only interest payments for its entire term, allowed the...
Unico Investments has paid $176 million, or $391,111/sf, for 80 Main, a 45-unit apartment property in downtown Seattle The local real estate company purchased the property from two limited liability companies managed by Don Borracchini, the...
Commercial Observer Centennial Bank has provided $425 million of construction financing against the 121-unit apartment project at 200 Montague St in Brooklyn, NY Midtown Equities of New York is developing the 20-story property, which will also have...
Rubenstein Mortgage Capital has provided another $218 million of financing against the 8West office/retail project in Atlanta’s west midtown area, increasing its exposure to the property to $705 million The debt-investment platform of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CIM Group has paid $1263 million, or $419,601/unit, for the 301-unit Vale apartment property in Washington, DC The Los Angeles investment manager bought the complex from a venture of Hines, Urban Atlantic...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Shanghai Commercial Bank has provided $325 million of financing against the 60-unit apartment property at 433 West 53rd St in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner and developer, Emmut...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Spinoso Real Estate Group has been installed as the receiver for the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester, Conn The property is owned by an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management, which had assumed it...
CIT Group Inc led a $26 million of financing to fund the acquisition of the Landmark Commerce Center industrial property in West Palm Beach, Fla, by Alliance HP The Bryn Mawr, Pa, investor purchased the three-building property, which has 193,500...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of lenders led by Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale has provided $50 million of financing against the 123-unit Cove apartment property in Queens, NY Rockrose Development of New York completed...