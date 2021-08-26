Log In or Subscribe to read more
MG Properties Group has paid $82 million, or $284,722/unit for the 288-unit Parq Crossing Apartments in Sparks, Nev, about four miles east of Reno, Nev The San Diego investor bought the property from Guardian Capital of Carlsbad, Calif, which had...
Commercial Observer CenterPoint Properties has paid $119 million, or $85183/sf, for the 139,700-square-foot warehouse at 511 Barry St in the Bronx, NY The Oak Brook, Ill, company bought the property, which is fully leased to Amazoncom Inc, from...
Unico Investments has paid $176 million, or $391,111/sf, for 80 Main, a 45-unit apartment property in downtown Seattle The local real estate company purchased the property from two limited liability companies managed by Don Borracchini, the...
The Clark Tower, a 675,505-square-foot office building in Memphis, Tenn, has been sold for $3812 million, or $5644/sf, resulting in the near total wipe-out of a $6075 million CMBS loan that it had backed The loss was driven by the shockingly high...
Philadelphia Business Journal Blackstone Group has paid $78 million, or $25896/sf, for the Northeast Tower Center, a 301,208-square-foot retail property in Philadelphia The New York investment manager bought the property from Paramount Realty...
Watson Land Co has paid $1078 million, or $20120/sf, for the 535,790-square-foot Cubes at East Greenwich industrial property in East Greenwich, NJ, a Philadelphia suburb The Carson, Calif, company bought the two-building complex from a venture of...
Hamilton Zanze has acquired Enchanted Springs, a 200-unit apartment property in Colorado Springs, Colo The San Francisco real estate investor purchased the property, at 3281 Divine Heights, for $65 million, or $325,000/sf, according to a report in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of the Bascom Group, Leste Group and East Hill Capital has paid $793 million, or $195,802/unit, for the 405-unit Sunny Lake Apartments in Lauderhill, Fla, a Fort Lauderdale, Fla, suburb It bought...
Crain’s Chicago Business The BA Investment Advisors operation of Bradford Allen Realty Services has paid $23 million, or about $12231/sf, for Edens Corporate Center, a 188,040-square-foot office property in Northbrook, Ill The Chicago company...