Minneapolis/ St Paul Business Journal Reuter Walton has proposed building an 86-unit affordable-housing property between 11th Ave S and 12th Ave S, just off of East Lake St in Minneapolis The five-story property will have two- and three-bedroom...
Crain’s Chicago Business Three apartment properties in Chicago are being offered for sale separately through JLL Capital Markets A venture of Murphy Development of Chicago and CIM Group of Los Angeles is offering the 500-unit Paragon at 1326 South...
Crain’s Chicago Business The BA Investment Advisors operation of Bradford Allen Realty Services has paid $23 million, or about $12231/sf, for Edens Corporate Center, a 188,040-square-foot office property in Northbrook, Ill The Chicago company...
Louisville Business First IDI Logistics has filed plans to build Airport Logistics West, a 500,220-square-foot industrial building in Louisville, Ky The Atlanta developer plans to build the property on a 402-acre site at 3101 Pond Station Road,...
The Real Deal Stone Ridge Asset Management has leased 100,000 square feet at the 17 million-sf One Vanderbilt office property in Manhattan Stone Ridge, which is moving from 560 Madison Ave, will occupy four floors of the 67-story building under its...
Minneapolis/ St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Interstate Development has paid $16 million, or $3970/sf, for the 403,000-square-foot industrial property at 345 Plato Blvd E in St Paul, Minn The Eden Prairie, Minn, company purchased the...
St Louis Post-Dispatch A venture of Mia Rose Holdings and local restaurant owner Jim Cook will break ground in October on 44 West Luxury Living, a 205-unit apartment property in Valley Park, Mo The property is being built on 10-acres at the...
New York Post Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo has signed a lease for 101,394 square feet at the 15 million-sf office building at 919 Third Ave in Manhattan The law firm, which is moving from 666 Third Ave, will occupy three floors, as...
Crain’s New York Business Cara Investment GmbH has filed a lawsuit claiming that Equinox owes $33 million in unpaid rent for the space it leases at the 70,000-square-foot office and retail building at 670 Broadway in Manhattan The German company...