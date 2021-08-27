Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Centennial Bank has provided $101 million of construction financing for the 386-unit residential condominium project at 131-02 40th St in Queens, NY Jade Century Properties of New York is developing the property, which will be...
The Real Deal Blackstone Group has provided $258 million of financing against the 291-unit apartment property at 34 Desbrosses St in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, Related Cos, to retire $160 million of debt that JPMorgan Chase...
Parkview Financial has provided $265 million of construction financing for part of Riverwest, a proposed mixed-use property in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood The loan is designed to fund the construction of the property’s first phase...
LA Biz Nuveen Real Estate has paid $596 million, or $25148/sf, for the 237,000-square-foot industrial property at 2950 East Philadelphia St in Ontario, Calif The Chicago investment manager purchased the property from Myers Power Products Inc, a...
SK Realty Management has paid $73 million, or $5214/sf, for the York Logistics Hub, a 14 million-square-foot industrial property in York, Pa The New York investor, which pursues opportunistic investments, capitalizing them with institutional and...
MG Properties Group has paid $82 million, or $284,722/unit for the 288-unit Parq Crossing Apartments in Sparks, Nev, about four miles east of Reno, Nev The San Diego investor bought the property from Guardian Capital of Carlsbad, Calif, which had...
A venture of MetLife Investment Management and Norges Bank Investment Management, which was formed in 2013 to buy class-A office properties throughout the United States, has paid $8251 million, or a whopping $2,015/sf, for the One Memorial Drive...
Commercial Observer Bank of Montreal has provided $215 million of financing against the 439,785-square-foot office building at 1450 Broadway in Manhattan The five-year loan, which requires only interest payments for its entire term, allowed the...
Commercial Observer CenterPoint Properties has paid $119 million, or $85183/sf, for the 139,700-square-foot warehouse at 511 Barry St in the Bronx, NY The Oak Brook, Ill, company bought the property, which is fully leased to Amazoncom Inc, from...