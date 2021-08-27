Log In or Subscribe to read more
SK Realty Management has paid $73 million, or $5214/sf, for the York Logistics Hub, a 14 million-square-foot industrial property in York, Pa The New York investor, which pursues opportunistic investments, capitalizing them with institutional and...
Rentvcom Comunale Properties has started construction of Mulberry Connection, a 164,200-square-foot industrial property in Fort Collins, Colo The Denver developer is building the property on a 13-acre site at 3874 and 4036 Redman Drive, about 60...
MG Properties Group has paid $82 million, or $284,722/unit for the 288-unit Parq Crossing Apartments in Sparks, Nev, about four miles east of Reno, Nev The San Diego investor bought the property from Guardian Capital of Carlsbad, Calif, which had...
A venture of MetLife Investment Management and Norges Bank Investment Management, which was formed in 2013 to buy class-A office properties throughout the United States, has paid $8251 million, or a whopping $2,015/sf, for the One Memorial Drive...
Commercial Observer CenterPoint Properties has paid $119 million, or $85183/sf, for the 139,700-square-foot warehouse at 511 Barry St in the Bronx, NY The Oak Brook, Ill, company bought the property, which is fully leased to Amazoncom Inc, from...
Unico Investments has paid $176 million, or $391,111/sf, for 80 Main, a 45-unit apartment property in downtown Seattle The local real estate company purchased the property from two limited liability companies managed by Don Borracchini, the...
AzBigMedia Trammell Crow Co is planning to break ground soon on 570,600-square-feet of industrial space, comprising the second phase of the Park Aldea, an industrial complex in Glendale, Ariz The property is being constructed at the intersection of...
The Clark Tower, a 675,505-square-foot office building in Memphis, Tenn, has been sold for $3812 million, or $5644/sf, resulting in the near total wipe-out of a $6075 million CMBS loan that it had backed The loss was driven by the shockingly high...
Philadelphia Business Journal Blackstone Group has paid $78 million, or $25896/sf, for the Northeast Tower Center, a 301,208-square-foot retail property in Philadelphia The New York investment manager bought the property from Paramount Realty...