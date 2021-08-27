Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Taconic Capital Advisors and Cohen Equities is offering for sale the 695,130 square feet of office space at 801 Market St in Philadelphia It has hired JLL to market the space, which sits on the upper 11...
A total of $124 billion of apartment properties changed hands in New York City during the second quarter, up 899 percent from a year ago and 1567 percent from the first quarter, according to Ariel Property Advisors Sales volumes are expected to...
MG Properties has paid $855 million, or $427,500/unit, for the 200-unit Village on Main Apartments in Ruston, Wash, just outside of Tacoma, Wash The San Diego investor bought the property from a limited liability company managed by Loren McBride...
LA Biz Nuveen Real Estate has paid $596 million, or $25148/sf, for the 237,000-square-foot industrial property at 2950 East Philadelphia St in Ontario, Calif The Chicago investment manager purchased the property from Myers Power Products Inc, a...
SK Realty Management has paid $73 million, or $5214/sf, for the York Logistics Hub, a 14 million-square-foot industrial property in York, Pa The New York investor, which pursues opportunistic investments, capitalizing them with institutional and...
MG Properties Group has paid $82 million, or $284,722/unit for the 288-unit Parq Crossing Apartments in Sparks, Nev, about four miles east of Reno, Nev The San Diego investor bought the property from Guardian Capital of Carlsbad, Calif, which had...
A venture of MetLife Investment Management and Norges Bank Investment Management, which was formed in 2013 to buy class-A office properties throughout the United States, has paid $8251 million, or a whopping $2,015/sf, for the One Memorial Drive...
Commercial Observer CenterPoint Properties has paid $119 million, or $85183/sf, for the 139,700-square-foot warehouse at 511 Barry St in the Bronx, NY The Oak Brook, Ill, company bought the property, which is fully leased to Amazoncom Inc, from...
Unico Investments has paid $176 million, or $391,111/sf, for 80 Main, a 45-unit apartment property in downtown Seattle The local real estate company purchased the property from two limited liability companies managed by Don Borracchini, the...