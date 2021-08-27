Log In or Subscribe to read more
LA Biz Nuveen Real Estate has paid $596 million, or $25148/sf, for the 237,000-square-foot industrial property at 2950 East Philadelphia St in Ontario, Calif The Chicago investment manager purchased the property from Myers Power Products Inc, a...
MG Properties Group has paid $82 million, or $284,722/unit for the 288-unit Parq Crossing Apartments in Sparks, Nev, about four miles east of Reno, Nev The San Diego investor bought the property from Guardian Capital of Carlsbad, Calif, which had...
A venture of MetLife Investment Management and Norges Bank Investment Management, which was formed in 2013 to buy class-A office properties throughout the United States, has paid $8251 million, or a whopping $2,015/sf, for the One Memorial Drive...
Commercial Observer CenterPoint Properties has paid $119 million, or $85183/sf, for the 139,700-square-foot warehouse at 511 Barry St in the Bronx, NY The Oak Brook, Ill, company bought the property, which is fully leased to Amazoncom Inc, from...
Unico Investments has paid $176 million, or $391,111/sf, for 80 Main, a 45-unit apartment property in downtown Seattle The local real estate company purchased the property from two limited liability companies managed by Don Borracchini, the...
The Clark Tower, a 675,505-square-foot office building in Memphis, Tenn, has been sold for $3812 million, or $5644/sf, resulting in the near total wipe-out of a $6075 million CMBS loan that it had backed The loss was driven by the shockingly high...
Philadelphia Business Journal Blackstone Group has paid $78 million, or $25896/sf, for the Northeast Tower Center, a 301,208-square-foot retail property in Philadelphia The New York investment manager bought the property from Paramount Realty...
Watson Land Co has paid $1078 million, or $20120/sf, for the 535,790-square-foot Cubes at East Greenwich industrial property in East Greenwich, NJ, a Philadelphia suburb The Carson, Calif, company bought the two-building complex from a venture of...
Hamilton Zanze has acquired Enchanted Springs, a 200-unit apartment property in Colorado Springs, Colo The San Francisco real estate investor purchased the property, at 3281 Divine Heights, for $65 million, or $325,000/sf, according to a report in...