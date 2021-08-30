Log In or Subscribe to read more
Vornado Realty Trust has agreed to sell 159,000 square feet of retail space at five Manhattan properties for a total of $1845 million The New York REIT is selling the space in three transactions that are expected to close by early next year The...
Chicago Business Journal Antheus Capital has paid $2345 million, or $272,674/unit, for the 86-unit Cloisters apartment property in Chicago The Englewood, NJ, company purchased the property from Baptist Theological Union in a deal brokered by Interra...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Buhl Investors has paid $12 million, or about $129/sf, for Superior Office Center, a 93,000-square-foot office property in Eden Prairie, Minn The Edina, Minn, investment firm purchased the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Morgan Properties increased the size of its apartment portfolio by 20,565 units, or nearly 30 percent in the last year, catapulting it to second place on the National Multifamily Housing Council’s...
San Antonio Business Journal LIV Development has sold the 297-unit Vecina Apartment Villas in San Antonio for an undisclosed price The Birmingham, Ala, developer sold the three-story property, at 20915 Wilderness Oak, to Passco Cos of Irvine, Calif...
San Antonio Business Journal Churchill Forge Properties has bought Celeste at La Cantera, a 300-unit apartment property in San Antonio The Boston company, with offices in San Antonio and Charleston, SC, acquired the complex from USAA Real Estate Co...
Houston Business Journal Hines has unveiled plans for its first development in Austin, Texas The Houston developer is building the T3 Eastside project at 1200 East Fourth St, off Interstate 10 It will include 92,000 square feet of office space and...
Houston Business Journal Ground has broken on the 150-acre East River mixed-use development in Houston Midway, a Houston developer, is building the property in the city’s Fifth Ward It’s being built in multiple phases The initial phase...
Dallas Business Journal Criterion Development Partners is breaking ground early next year on a 293-unit apartment project in San Antonio The Dallas developer will build the property at 18001 La Canterra Terrace, near The Rim and Eilan developments...