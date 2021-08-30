Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Westfield has sued Starbucks over $52 million in unpaid rent at the World Trade Center Mall in Manhattan The coffee retail chain has remained close since March 2020, which is in violation of its lease agreement,...
Real Estate NJ RMS Cos has completed the development of the 153-unit Canter Green apartment property in Union, NJ, about 25 miles southwest of Manhattan The property, at 1255 Magie Ave, is on the site of a former salt factory It has one- and...
Greystone has provided $2495 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the construction of the 100-unit Altitude Apartments in Glenwood Springs, Colo The property is being developed...
The Real Deal Centennial Bank has provided $101 million of construction financing for the 386-unit residential condominium project at 131-02 40th St in Queens, NY Jade Century Properties of New York is developing the property, which will be...
The Real Deal Grubb Properties has filed plans for a 317-unit apartment property at 41-34 27th St in Queens, NY The Charlotte, NC, developer expects to demolish the existing two-story building and construct a 17-story building that also will have...
The Real Deal Blackstone Group has provided $258 million of financing against the 291-unit apartment property at 34 Desbrosses St in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, Related Cos, to retire $160 million of debt that JPMorgan Chase...
MG Properties has paid $855 million, or $427,500/unit, for the 200-unit Village on Main Apartments in Ruston, Wash, just outside of Tacoma, Wash The San Diego investor bought the property from a limited liability company managed by Loren McBride...
Parkview Financial has provided $265 million of construction financing for part of Riverwest, a proposed mixed-use property in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood The loan is designed to fund the construction of the property’s first phase...
MG Properties Group has paid $82 million, or $284,722/unit for the 288-unit Parq Crossing Apartments in Sparks, Nev, about four miles east of Reno, Nev The San Diego investor bought the property from Guardian Capital of Carlsbad, Calif, which had...