Crain’s New York Business Westfield has sued Starbucks over $52 million in unpaid rent at the World Trade Center Mall in Manhattan The coffee retail chain has remained close since March 2020, which is in violation of its lease agreement,...
Commercial Observer Bank of America has provided $425 million of financing against the 12 million-square-foot Jacx office property in Queens, NY The loan allowed the building’s owner and developer, Tishman Speyer Properties, to retire $200...
San Francisco Business Times Chris Foley, founder of local development group Ground Matrix, has filed plans to build a 623-unit apartment property at 620 Folsom St in San Francisco The property would take the place of a 48,000-square-foot office...
Houston Business Journal Hines has unveiled plans for its first development in Austin, Texas The Houston developer is building the T3 Eastside project at 1200 East Fourth St, off Interstate 10 It will include 92,000 square feet of office space and...
Houston Business Journal Ground has broken on the 150-acre East River mixed-use development in Houston Midway, a Houston developer, is building the property in the city’s Fifth Ward It’s being built in multiple phases The initial phase...
Dallas Business Journal Criterion Development Partners is breaking ground early next year on a 293-unit apartment project in San Antonio The Dallas developer will build the property at 18001 La Canterra Terrace, near The Rim and Eilan developments...
Greystone has provided $2495 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the construction of the 100-unit Altitude Apartments in Glenwood Springs, Colo The property is being developed...
Denver Business Journal Developer Amacon plans to break ground next quarter on a 461-unit residential condominium property at the intersection of 18th St and Glenarm Place in downtown Denver The property will have two buildings, of 38 and 32...
The Real Deal Centennial Bank has provided $101 million of construction financing for the 386-unit residential condominium project at 131-02 40th St in Queens, NY Jade Century Properties of New York is developing the property, which will be...