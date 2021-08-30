Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal GLL Real Estate Partners has sold Capital Ridge, a 217,000-square-foot office building in West Austin, Texas The Munich, Germany, company sold the seven-story property, at 320 South Capital of Texas Highway, to Apple Inc The...
Real Estate NJ RMS Cos has completed the development of the 153-unit Canter Green apartment property in Union, NJ, about 25 miles southwest of Manhattan The property, at 1255 Magie Ave, is on the site of a former salt factory It has one- and...
San Francisco Business Times Chris Foley, founder of local development group Ground Matrix, has filed plans to build a 623-unit apartment property at 620 Folsom St in San Francisco The property would take the place of a 48,000-square-foot office...
San Antonio Business Journal Churchill Forge Properties has bought Celeste at La Cantera, a 300-unit apartment property in San Antonio The Boston company, with offices in San Antonio and Charleston, SC, acquired the complex from USAA Real Estate Co...
Houston Business Journal Hines has unveiled plans for its first development in Austin, Texas The Houston developer is building the T3 Eastside project at 1200 East Fourth St, off Interstate 10 It will include 92,000 square feet of office space and...
Dallas Business Journal Criterion Development Partners is breaking ground early next year on a 293-unit apartment project in San Antonio The Dallas developer will build the property at 18001 La Canterra Terrace, near The Rim and Eilan developments...
Greystone has provided $2495 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the construction of the 100-unit Altitude Apartments in Glenwood Springs, Colo The property is being developed...
Denver Business Journal Developer Amacon plans to break ground next quarter on a 461-unit residential condominium property at the intersection of 18th St and Glenarm Place in downtown Denver The property will have two buildings, of 38 and 32...
The Real Deal Centennial Bank has provided $101 million of construction financing for the 386-unit residential condominium project at 131-02 40th St in Queens, NY Jade Century Properties of New York is developing the property, which will be...