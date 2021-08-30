Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow A group of high net-worth investors is offering for sale the development site at 1109 Congress St NE in Washington, DC Avison Young has been tapped to market the site, which the city’s Zoning Commission has approved for a 62-unit...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Taconic Capital Advisors and Cohen Equities is offering for sale the 695,130 square feet of office space at 801 Market St in Philadelphia It has hired JLL to market the space, which sits on the upper 11...
Philadelphia Business Journal EQT Exeter has paid $485 million for eight industrial buildings with 265,757 square feet in the Philadelphia suburb of Boothwyn, Pa The Conshohocken, Pa, company bought the portfolio from SSH Real Estate of...
Crain’s Chicago Business Three apartment properties in Chicago are being offered for sale separately through JLL Capital Markets A venture of Murphy Development of Chicago and CIM Group of Los Angeles is offering the 500-unit Paragon at 1326 South...
Philadelphia Business Journal Broadstone Net Lease Inc is offering for sale two office buildings with a combined 404,184 square feet in Harrisburg, Pa, and Harleysville, Pa The Rochester, NY, REIT has hired Newmark to market the properties, which...
Philadelphia Business Journal Blackstone Group has paid $78 million, or $25896/sf, for the Northeast Tower Center, a 301,208-square-foot retail property in Philadelphia The New York investment manager bought the property from Paramount Realty...
Commercial Observer The Daten Group is offering for sale the 39-unit apartment property at 840 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer has hired JLL to market the building, which has an asking price of $345 million, or $884,615/unit Daten,...
Washington Business Journal Thor Equities is planning a 100-room hotel at 3000 M St in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, DC The Old Georgetown Board, a federal body that reviews development plans in the area, is set to hear Thor...
Bisnow Wegmans Food Markets Inc is planning a 1 million-square-foot distribution center in Ashland, Va, about 10 miles north of Richmond, Va The Gates, NY, grocery store chain is building the property on a 221-acre parcel it acquired this month for...