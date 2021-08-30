Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Park Partners Residential has sold The Vue on 67th, a 178-unit apartment complex in Davie, Fla, for $3465 million, or about $194,663/unit The Boca Raton, Fla, company sold the property to an affiliate of Circe Capital...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust has paid $1497 million, or $406,793/unit, for the 368-unit Icon Central apartment property in St Petersburg, Fla The Houston REIT bought the property from the Related Group of Miami,...
Avanath Capital Management has acquired Acton Courtyard, a 71-unit apartment property in Berkeley, Calif, from Equity Residential The Irvine, Calif, investment manager paid $253 million, or $356,338/unit, for the property and funded its purchase...
Dallas Business Journal August Real Estate Co has bought Lakewood Tower, a 120,000-square-foot office building in Dallas The local company bought the nine-story property, which sits on more than 35 acres in the city’s Lakewood neighborhood,...
Vornado Realty Trust has agreed to sell 159,000 square feet of retail space at five Manhattan properties for a total of $1845 million The New York REIT is selling the space in three transactions that are expected to close by early next year The...
Austin Business Journal GLL Real Estate Partners has sold Capital Ridge, a 217,000-square-foot office building in West Austin, Texas The Munich, Germany, company sold the seven-story property, at 320 South Capital of Texas Highway, to Apple Inc The...
Chicago Business Journal Antheus Capital has paid $2345 million, or $272,674/unit, for the 86-unit Cloisters apartment property in Chicago The Englewood, NJ, company purchased the property from Baptist Theological Union in a deal brokered by Interra...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Buhl Investors has paid $12 million, or about $129/sf, for Superior Office Center, a 93,000-square-foot office property in Eden Prairie, Minn The Edina, Minn, investment firm purchased the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Morgan Properties increased the size of its apartment portfolio by 20,565 units, or nearly 30 percent in the last year, catapulting it to second place on the National Multifamily Housing Council’s...