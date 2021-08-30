Log In or Subscribe to read more
Vornado Realty Trust has agreed to sell 159,000 square feet of retail space at five Manhattan properties for a total of $1845 million The New York REIT is selling the space in three transactions that are expected to close by early next year The...
Austin Business Journal GLL Real Estate Partners has sold Capital Ridge, a 217,000-square-foot office building in West Austin, Texas The Munich, Germany, company sold the seven-story property, at 320 South Capital of Texas Highway, to Apple Inc The...
Chicago Business Journal Antheus Capital has paid $2345 million, or $272,674/unit, for the 86-unit Cloisters apartment property in Chicago The Englewood, NJ, company purchased the property from Baptist Theological Union in a deal brokered by Interra...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Buhl Investors has paid $12 million, or about $129/sf, for Superior Office Center, a 93,000-square-foot office property in Eden Prairie, Minn The Edina, Minn, investment firm purchased the...
San Antonio Business Journal LIV Development has sold the 297-unit Vecina Apartment Villas in San Antonio for an undisclosed price The Birmingham, Ala, developer sold the three-story property, at 20915 Wilderness Oak, to Passco Cos of Irvine, Calif...
San Antonio Business Journal Churchill Forge Properties has bought Celeste at La Cantera, a 300-unit apartment property in San Antonio The Boston company, with offices in San Antonio and Charleston, SC, acquired the complex from USAA Real Estate Co...
AIG Global Real Estate, which in April had bought an 858 million-square-foot portfolio of industrial properties from a venture of Equus Capital Partners Ltd and Partners Group for roughly $1 billion, has recapitalized the portfolio by selling a 30...
Philadelphia Business Journal EQT Exeter has paid $485 million for eight industrial buildings with 265,757 square feet in the Philadelphia suburb of Boothwyn, Pa The Conshohocken, Pa, company bought the portfolio from SSH Real Estate of...
A total of $124 billion of apartment properties changed hands in New York City during the second quarter, up 899 percent from a year ago and 1567 percent from the first quarter, according to Ariel Property Advisors Sales volumes are expected to...