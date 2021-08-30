Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Westfield has sued Starbucks over $52 million in unpaid rent at the World Trade Center Mall in Manhattan The coffee retail chain has remained close since March 2020, which is in violation of its lease agreement,...
Crain’s New York Business Cara Investment GmbH has filed a lawsuit claiming that Equinox owes $33 million in unpaid rent for the space it leases at the 70,000-square-foot office and retail building at 670 Broadway in Manhattan The German company...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Last week’s extension, through October 3rd, of a federal moratorium against the evictions of apartment tenants for non-payment of rent won’t have too much of an impact on institutionally-owned...
Commercial Observer Judge Debra A James of the New York State Supreme Court has ruled that the Gap Inc owes $24 million in missed rent, interest and attorney fees for the 60,000 square feet of space it leases at the 160,000-sf building at 1530...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Biden administration this week enacted a moratorium against residential evictions through Oct 3 in areas of the United States that have seen substantial or high rates of coronavirus cases in recent...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has sued Archegos Capital Management, claiming the hedge fund owes $159,16555 in unpaid rent and other fees at 888 Seventh Ave, an 886,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Archegos began...
Two executives of the entity that owns a dozen medical-office properties in New Jersey and Florida, whose $7767 million of CMBS financing has been in special servicing for two full years, are alleged to have misrepresented the properties' financial...
Crain’s New York Business An investment group led by Allied Partners has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court claiming Equinox owes $33 million in unpaid rent and other charges for its fitness center at the Prince Building in...
The President wants to increase the role government plays in the lives of working-class Americans That could result in changes to important policies that govern the commercial real estate...