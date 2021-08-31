Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Storage Deluxe plans to develop a 125,000-square-foot self-storage facility at 34-38 38th St in Queens, NY The company will add seven stories to the existing two-story building on the site, which houses the Astoria Sports Complex...
Phoenix Business Journal Arbor Lodging Partners has paid $65 million, or $326,633/room, for the 199-room AC Hotel Phoenix Downtown The Chicago investment and management company purchased the property from its developers, a venture of LaPour...
Real Estate NJ RMS Cos has completed the development of the 153-unit Canter Green apartment property in Union, NJ, about 25 miles southwest of Manhattan The property, at 1255 Magie Ave, is on the site of a former salt factory It has one- and...
San Francisco Business Times Chris Foley, founder of local development group Ground Matrix, has filed plans to build a 623-unit apartment property at 620 Folsom St in San Francisco The property would take the place of a 48,000-square-foot office...
Houston Business Journal Hines has unveiled plans for its first development in Austin, Texas The Houston developer is building the T3 Eastside project at 1200 East Fourth St, off Interstate 10 It will include 92,000 square feet of office space and...
Houston Business Journal Ground has broken on the 150-acre East River mixed-use development in Houston Midway, a Houston developer, is building the property in the city’s Fifth Ward It’s being built in multiple phases The initial phase...
Dallas Business Journal Criterion Development Partners is breaking ground early next year on a 293-unit apartment project in San Antonio The Dallas developer will build the property at 18001 La Canterra Terrace, near The Rim and Eilan developments...
Greystone has provided $2495 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the construction of the 100-unit Altitude Apartments in Glenwood Springs, Colo The property is being developed...
Denver Business Journal Developer Amacon plans to break ground next quarter on a 461-unit residential condominium property at the intersection of 18th St and Glenarm Place in downtown Denver The property will have two buildings, of 38 and 32...