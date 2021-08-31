Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ Shamah Properties has paid $704 million, or $460,131/unit, for the 153-unit Copperwood Apartments in Princeton, NJ The Edison, NJ, company bought the property from developer J Robert Hillier The five-building complex, at 300 Bunn...
South Florida Business Journal CWS Acquisition has paid $2417 million, or about $28668/sf, for the Shoppes at Coral Way, an 84,309-square-foot retail property in Coral Gables, Fla The Miami company bought the property, which sits on 316 acres at...
Phoenix Business Journal Arbor Lodging Partners has paid $65 million, or $326,633/room, for the 199-room AC Hotel Phoenix Downtown The Chicago investment and management company purchased the property from its developers, a venture of LaPour...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Kerem Property Management has paid $3066 million for apartment and retail buildings in Wilton Manors, Fla The Miami company bought the 156-unit Wilton House apartment property, at 2727 and 2731 North...
South Florida Business Journal Venture Corporate Center, a 253,742-square-foot office property in Hollywood, Fla, has been sold for $50 million, or about $19705/sf An affiliate of Bear Creek Capital of Denver sold the property, which sits on 158...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Easton Group and LBA Logistics has paid $195 million, or about $18507/sf, for the former Badia Spices warehouse in Doral, Fla The spice manufacturer sold the industrial property, at 9880 NW 25th St, and...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Ivy Realty has sold the 88,419-square-foot office building at 1688 Meridian Ave in Miami Beach, Fla, for $495 million, or about $55983/sf The Montvale, NJ, company sold the 10-story property to a...
South Florida Business Journal Park Partners Residential has sold The Vue on 67th, a 178-unit apartment complex in Davie, Fla, for $3465 million, or about $194,663/unit The Boca Raton, Fla, company sold the property to an affiliate of Circe Capital...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust has paid $1497 million, or $406,793/unit, for the 368-unit Icon Central apartment property in St Petersburg, Fla The Houston REIT bought the property from the Related Group of Miami,...