Charlotte Business Journal Safeguard Medical has signed a lease for 159,120 square feet of industrial space in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Huntersville, NC The medical products company, which operates in the emergency medicine, defense and public...
Tampa Bay Business Journal KKR & Co Inc has paid $516 million, or about $12782/sf, for the 403,704-square-foot OCP Logistics Center in Orlando, Fla The New York company bought the two-building industrial property, at 2001 West Oak Ridge Road,...
The Real Deal A venture of Alagem Capital Group and Cain International has secured $500 million of financing against the 566-room Beverly Hilton and the 170-room Waldorf Astoria hotels in Beverley Hills, Calif Aareal Bank provided a $340 million...
Starwood Property Trust has provided $9839 million of financing against the Margaritaville Resort Orlando, allowing the property’s developer and owner, Encore Capital Management, to retire construction debt and fund the 187-room...
Rentvcom The Hanover Co has broken ground on the 366-unit Winchester Apartments in San Jose, Calif The Chicago developer is building the property on a 157-acre site just north of Interstate 280 and just south of Olsen Drive, about six miles west of...
The Real Deal Storage Deluxe plans to develop a 125,000-square-foot self-storage facility at 34-38 38th St in Queens, NY The company will add seven stories to the existing two-story building on the site, which houses the Astoria Sports Complex...
South Florida Business Journal CWS Acquisition has paid $2417 million, or about $28668/sf, for the Shoppes at Coral Way, an 84,309-square-foot retail property in Coral Gables, Fla The Miami company bought the property, which sits on 316 acres at...
Charlotte Business Journal Grand Peaks has bought The Madison, a 460-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $833 million, or about $181,087/unit The Denver company purchased the complex from an affiliate of American Landmark Apartments, which...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $55 million of financing for the 263-unit Midway Urban Village apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch, Texas The property, constructed two years ago at 4050 McEwen Road, just north...