The Real Deal Storage Deluxe plans to develop a 125,000-square-foot self-storage facility at 34-38 38th St in Queens, NY The company will add seven stories to the existing two-story building on the site, which houses the Astoria Sports Complex...
Real Estate NJ Shamah Properties has paid $704 million, or $460,131/unit, for the 153-unit Copperwood Apartments in Princeton, NJ The Edison, NJ, company bought the property from developer J Robert Hillier The five-building complex, at 300 Bunn...
Crain’s Chicago Business Kirkland & Ellis has agreed to lease about 600,000 square feet of office space at the Salesforce Tower that is currently under construction in Chicago The law firm will take its space in 2023, when the property is...
Crain’s New York Business Westfield has sued Starbucks over $52 million in unpaid rent at the World Trade Center Mall in Manhattan The coffee retail chain has remained close since March 2020, which is in violation of its lease agreement,...
Real Estate NJ RMS Cos has completed the development of the 153-unit Canter Green apartment property in Union, NJ, about 25 miles southwest of Manhattan The property, at 1255 Magie Ave, is on the site of a former salt factory It has one- and...
Commercial Observer Bank of America has provided $425 million of financing against the 12 million-square-foot Jacx office property in Queens, NY The loan allowed the building’s owner and developer, Tishman Speyer Properties, to retire $200...
Chicago Business Journal The US Medical Glove Co has agreed to lease 1 million square feet of industrial space at The Grid at Route 31 business park in Montgomery, Ill The medical glove manufacturer’s lease is for 15 years The six-building...
Crain’s Chicago Business Medline Industries has agreed to lease 51,000 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Merchandise Mart The Northfield, Ill, medical-supply company signed a 12-year lease at the property Medline Industries was...
The Real Deal Centennial Bank has provided $101 million of construction financing for the 386-unit residential condominium project at 131-02 40th St in Queens, NY Jade Century Properties of New York is developing the property, which will be...